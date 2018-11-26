Farmers today mounted a protest at the Dublin offices of online property trading platform BidX1 in opposition to the forced sale of lands.

'Farmers must stand together' - Farmer protest goes ahead despite online auction house halting sale of farmland

Online auction house BidX1 last week halted the sale of farmland on its platform.

It followed an outcry against the sale of farms repossessed by so-called “vulture funds”. “Due to a lack of an agreed framework between all parties on the sale of agricultural farmland, Bidx1, Ireland's largest property auction company, has decided to cease the sale of agricultural farmland until such time as there is an agreed framework in place,” Bid X1 said.

Speaking at the protest Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock said, “The farming community must stand together and send a clear message to vulture funds, and those who collaborate with them, that any attempt to sell distressed farmland will be met with community resistance.” “Online property trading platforms don’t tell the full story. What you’re viewing is a product of the mistreatment of customers by banks initially and then by vulture funds.