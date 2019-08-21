Farmers left 'disappointed' at conclusion of marathon beef talks

Marathon talks to resolve a dispute between beef farmers and meat processors concluded early this morning despite disagreement on critical issues for farmers.

Progress was made on some initiatives aimed at improving transparency along the supply chain, and improving communication between industry and farmers.

The agreement includes commitments on:

Review of the grid;

Review of the in-spec criteria for the quality payment system bonus;

Availability of carcass images

Appeals system for carcass classification in manually grading factories

Publication of an expert report on new technology in mechanical carcass classification and

Promotional initiatives for the beef sector;

Market transparency initiatives, including more detailed price reporting, and the transposition of the EU Directive on Unfair Trading Practices.

However, farm organisations have noted that beef farmers will be disappointed that there is no increase on the main issue of beef prices with the talks taking place on the precondition that price would not be discussed.

The Beef Plan Movement said it will consult with its members as to whether the agreement is enough to prevent further protests.

Irish beef prices saw the strongest decline recorded across the EU's beef markets during the last month, according to new figures from the European Commission.

The R3 heifer price of 356.5c/kg during the week ending August 4 was back 20.5c/kg from the previous month and 9c lower than the EU average.

Meat Industry Ireland said it was recognised however that the current very weak beef market and the consequential knock-on impact on producer beef prices remains a major pressure point in the sector.

There was no agreement on the key 30-month age requirement of cattle and movement resitictions.

MII said the best interests of the entire sector and for overall market returns for Irish beef are best achieved through a continued focus on the production of animals that meet the market specifications of key customers at home and in export markets.

"To deviate from producing animals that the marketplace requires would have been a retrograde step for the entire sector. As we face the mounting danger of a No-Deal Brexit, the reality is that we need to do everything possible to hold our position in the UK market," it said in a statement.

Agreement

There was agreement on the need for a fully funded CAP and to protect its share of the EU Budget, and ensure that the current level of direct payments to Irish beef farmers is protected.

It was agreed Bord Bia will develop a beef market price index model. It was also agreed that an independent grocery regulator is required.

On the QPS (Quality Payment System) it was agreed Teagasc will review the price differentials on the grid in the short term and undertake a full review in the longer term.

In relation to the criteria for the 12c/kg in-spec bonus, the factories propose that aligned with the grid review by Teagasc (to be completed by end September) the industry commits to reduce the 70 days residency period on the last farm to 60 days and to broaden the in spec bonus criteria to cover O- conformation and 4 + fat class for steers and heifers.

DAFM agreed to introduce an appeal system for carcase classification in meat plants where there is manual grading only. IFA is seeking an appeals system in all meat plants. Farmers will also have access to carcase images on request.

On insurance charges at the factories, MII (Meat Industry Ireland) confirmed that farmers can opt out of paying.

It was also agreed on the need for greater transparency all along the beef supply chain. An independent study of price composition along the supply chain will be commissioned by DAFM.

MII members agreed to provide a lairage weighing service on request which may incur a nominal charge to farmers.

It was agreed that live exports are a critical part of the industry and that there should be a continued strategic focus on this area.

