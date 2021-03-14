Farmers ‘irritated’ by ‘mandatory’ change to Origin Green

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said: "Maintaining our global reputation, which must continue to be evidence-based, is more important than ever."

Farmer representatives have hit out at Bord Bia for making “carbon emissions reporting” a “mandatory” procedure of the Origin Green programme.

Last week, the Irish Food Board announced that Origin Green members will now be required to conduct “a comprehensive assessment” of their entire carbon footprint along the supply chain – including all indirect emissions such as freight and travel.

To “drive impact at a large scale”, Bord Bia said it will initially introduce carbon reporting to members with a turnover of greater than €50m. These companies must conduct “baseline assessments” this year to determine emissions targets from 2022 onwards.

These plans will be reviewed and monitored annually and be independently verified by international specialists Mabbett. Many of Origin Green’s 300 verified member companies are said to be interested in the programme shift which is aimed at accelerating the transition to a “zero-carbon economy by 2050”.

‘Puzzled’

Farm organisations, however, have expressed “strong reservations” about the development.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the shift effectively makes Bord Bia part of “the emissions regulatory apparatus” which, he believes, is beyond the agency’s remit.

“Farmers will be both puzzled and irritated by this move. They’ll want to know how Bord Bia’s remit of promoting and marketing Irish food abroad has now been redefined to include an emissions measuring and monitoring aspect.

“Farmers will want to know why none of the numerous agencies and bodies already involved in measuring emissions and operating the regulatory system couldn’t supply that information to Bord Bia?

“Shouldn’t Bord Bia have enough to do marketing and promoting our foods abroad and breaking into the new markets to replace those we could still lose in Britain?” he said.

Although the ICMSA leader acknowledged Bord Bia’s “professionalism and marketing expertise”, he said “it’s not the function of Bord Bia to get involved in gathering emissions data”.

“We’re not out of the Brexit woods. Bord Bia’s focus should be on protecting our market share and lining up possible replacement markets. Anything that distracts from those efforts can’t be good for farmers and dilutes Bord Bia’s core function at which they have been notably successful.”

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice shared a similar view, the Roscommon-Galway representative said: “My concern is that this development is basically about boxing farmers into more paperwork, more bureaucracy and more cost.

"Bord Bia should concentrate on marketing our beef around the world as our grass-based system is far ahead of any other country,” he said.

