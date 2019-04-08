Farmers in Northern Ireland to be prosecuted if the don't comply with BVD rules

Farming Independent

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland today announced plans to take enforcement action against herd keepers who breach the testing requirements of the 2016 BVD Order.

