Farmers hit by the drought to get EU pay early

It comes as an ongoing and prolonged drought in several EU countries is having a significant impact on the production of arable crops, as well as animal feed which could also have an impact on animal welfare.

In addition, the reduction in the level of animal feed is having a particular impact on the income of livestock farmers, as this will increase their input costs if there is a shortage of fodder later in the year.

Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan said he had been in contact with a number of ministers from affected countries to discuss the situation and get up-to-date assessments of its impact. "The commission, as always, is ready to support farmers affected by drought using a number of instruments, including higher advance payments, derogations from greening requirements and state aid," he said.