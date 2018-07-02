Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 2 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers ‘having to use winter fodder as land is totally parched’

Farmer, Paul Brophy holding some broccoli in his field in south Kildare which has been affected by the lack to rain due to the warm weather. Picture: Damien Eagers.
Farmer, Paul Brophy holding some broccoli in his field in south Kildare which has been affected by the lack to rain due to the warm weather. Picture: Damien Eagers.

Laura Lynott and Ralph Riegel

The Government and farmers are pinning their hopes of averting a national fodder crisis on a change in the weather.

They believe good rainfall and warm temperatures in the middle of this month can help kick-start grass growth.

The Department of Agriculture and Teagasc are now “carefully monitoring” soil moisture and grass growth levels.

Experts indicate that a resumption of strong grass growth in mid to late July can help offset the consequences of the current drought conditions. Some farmers are now having to use winter feed stocks to support hungry animals on parched fields.

A senior Government source confirmed yesterday that there are no plans to immediately reintroduce a fodder support scheme.

However, he admitted that the next two to five weeks will be critical in terms of improved weather.

And Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, who yesterday brought his French counterpart Stephane Travert to the Munster hurling final in Thurles, has stressed that if the fodder situation reaches levels of serious concern, a subsidised feed import scheme will be examined.

A fodder import scheme was ordered last April after losses sustained by farmers during the harsh winter and miserable spring. But Ireland’s major

farm organisations, the IFA and ICMSA, are now awaiting weather developments before demanding specific Government action.

Teagasc has already indicated that the first cut of silage delivered reasonable yields.

The concern is that extended drought could ruin the second cut of silage now vital to helping replenish the winter fodder stocks.

Rainfall

Ireland has around 6.6 million cattle and experts acknowledge that high stocking levels are complicating the current fodder and drought situation.

Met Éireann has imposed a Status Yellow drought warning until July 5 – with another week of hot weather forecast for most of the country.

Critically, Met Éireann has said that there will be relatively low levels of rainfall for the next week.

Cork dairy farmer Kevin Morrissey said the past 12 months have left the industry facing unprecedented challenges.

“I am using winter fodder to feed my cattle because the grazing just isn’t there for them. The land is totally parched – grass doesn’t grow in drought-like conditions.”

Kevin, who milks 94 cattle at his Roche’s Point farm in Cork, said the conditions were totally unprecedented.

He explained: “My cattle need 18kg of feed per day.

“Normally I would be giving them 1kg of nuts with decent grass growth.

“But I am now giving them 6kg of nuts a day – that is one third of their daily feed.”

Kildare broccoli farmer Paul Brophy is worried that he will lose 50pc of his yield on a 600- acre plot due to the heatwave and drought.

“We are going to lose a lot of money,” the 55-year-old father of three warned.

“We are not going be able to fulfil our contract orders.

“I expect to lose 50pc of yield. It is more than likely that consumers will see an impact in the next week on the supermarket shelves. We need public support. People need to be aware there is a real-life issue impacting Irish farmers here.

“Just paying 10c or 15c more on a product would make a huge difference to us,” he said.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Caoimhe, 7 and Conor, 4, Flynn play on a haybale on their fathers farm in heatstown, Coralstown, Co. Westmeath. Picture: Damien Eagers

Key advice on feeding in summer drought conditions
Payments totalling €13.2m are now being reimbursed to eligible farmers. 

97,000 farmers to get €13.2m in Basic Payment refunds
Currently, forest covers 11pc of Ireland's land

Leitrim and Cork dominate forestry stakes, new figures show

Qatar opens its doors to Irish beef, sheepmeat and poultry
Sean Cleary, Michael John Mullins and Joe Glynn making a cock of hay near Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

Heatwave skin cancer warning for farmers
Beechmount farm

Tipperary farm sells for €23,000/ac as auction season gets into full swing
There has been clarification on payments to family members

'Wages paid must be genuinely earned on the farm' - Revenue has new guidelines...