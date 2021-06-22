Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers have been ‘their own worst enemies’ — Martin Heydon

Minister urges farmers to work together to avoid being ‘picked off by processors or retailers’

Martin Heydon. Photo: Karen Morgan Expand

Close

Martin Heydon. Photo: Karen Morgan

Martin Heydon. Photo: Karen Morgan

Martin Heydon. Photo: Karen Morgan

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers have been their own worst enemy’s in terms of the power dynamics in the beef industry, Minister for State Martin Heydon told the Fine Gael Ard Fheis last week.

He was responding to a call from a party member for the establishment of an independent meat regulator with statutory powers a move opposed by the Government.

Heydon highlighted the establishment of a National Food Ombudsman and the implementation of the EU Unfair Trading Practices as key to the Government’s efforts to improve transparency in the meat industry.

Privacy