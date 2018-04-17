Farmers fork out up to €60 per bale in north west

While around €35-45 per bale was generally paid for hay and silage by farmers buying from neighbours, up to €60 per bale was paid in the north-west where fodder had to be trucked in from outside. However, the import efforts of the co-ops and milk processors has certainly had an impact in the areas where fodder supplies are tightest.

According to the Teagasc register only one farmer offered fodder for sale in Waterford last week.

But Teagasc staff on the ground said that while feed supplies in the county were tight a considerable amount of undocumented trading between farmers was taking place.