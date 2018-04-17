Farm Ireland
Farmers fork out up to €60 per bale in north west

Stock Image
Stock Image

Claire Fox

Fodder prices have continued to harden over the last week on the back of increased demand at farm level.

While around €35-45 per bale was generally paid for hay and silage by farmers buying from neighbours, up to €60 per bale was paid in the north-west where fodder had to be trucked in from outside. However, the import efforts of the co-ops and milk processors has certainly had an impact in the areas where fodder supplies are tightest.

According to the Teagasc register only one farmer offered fodder for sale in Waterford last week.

But Teagasc staff on the ground said that while feed supplies in the county were tight a considerable amount of undocumented trading between farmers was taking place.

The import of 1,200 tonnes from Spain by Glanbia last weekend - and another 5,000 tonnes of fodder which the milk processor has pledged to make available to members - is expected to alleviate any immediate feed shortfalls.

A similar story was reported in Mayo where serious fodder shortages have been reported in the north-west of the county.

Vivian Silke of Teagasc said the worst affected districts in the county were in Erris, Blacksod, Belmullet and Achill.

However, the import of hay and haylage from Kent in the southeast of England by Aurivo has eased the situation locally. The 6x4x3 bales of haylage are being sold for €68 each, while €60 is being charged for 6x4x2.5 bales of hay.


Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

