Farmers' fertiliser records won't be shared – Department

Records collected of farmers’ fertiliser purchases from next year will not be shared with other Government Departments or agencies, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

The development of the National Fertiliser Database is ongoing; it is planned to come into effect on January 1, 2023.

