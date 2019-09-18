Farmers fear ruin as Germany pushes for cuts in EU spending

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
Ciaran Moran

Further cuts to farmers' EU subsidy payments could be on the cards as Germany signalled it wants less EU spending.

On average, Irish farmers received €17,244 in total direct payments last year.

On Monday, the EU General Affairs Council discussed plans for the next EU budget, known as the multiannual financial framework, which will cover the years 2021-2027.

Last year, the EU Commission proposed a seven-year budget of roughly €1.1tn, which would represent 1.11pc of the bloc's gross national income (GNI), a measure of domestic output.

It has also proposed a 5pc cut in the agriculture budget for 2021-2027 to €365bn.

The Irish Farmers' Association said that, when the effects of inflation are taken into account, the real impact is 17pc or €3,000 on average per farmer. The proposals would mean a loss of €256m each year to Irish farmers and the Irish economy.

However, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget may now be cut further as it has been reported that Germany, the main contributor to the EU's budget, wants to limit spending to 1pc of economic output.

Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands support Berlin's more cautious spending plans.

Speaking to the 'Farming Independent' this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there were a lot of EU member states that would like a reduction in the CAP budget.

"They would say we have other priorities, and we should deliver money to those things. We are willing to increase our contribution to the European budget if programmes that we believe work, such as CAP, are protected," he said.

Responding to the German proposal, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack said that "at the best of times" this would represent an unacceptable assault on the direct payments which are all that stand between many farm families and absolute deprivation.

"In the present circumstances where, wherever Irish farmers looked they saw nothing but trouble and threat, it was almost beyond belief that the EU could even consider the idea and even more shocking that Ireland had not already moved to immediately reject the idea," he added.

"In actual fact and set against the background of general economic slowdown, there's a valid argument for increasing the level of direct payments.

"Just a few weeks ago, the Taoiseach was at pains to assure farmers that he 'had our backs', well it looks like this outrageous proposal will give him an opportunity to show us all that he does indeed 'have our backs'."

