Farmers facing two-year delays on forestry licences to clear the way for tree felling

There is a delay in getting forestry licences

Farmers with forestry are facing two-year delays to get licences to build roads that allow them to thin plantations, according to IFA.

And the Forest Industries Ireland group has also warned there is “zero evidence” that an appeals backlog will be dealt with by the end of January.

IFA president Tim Cullinan told a recent joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture that more than 1,000 farmers who planted their land are caught up in the current forestry licence delay and unable to get a licence to manage their forest.

“They are facing delays of up to two years and in some instances significantly longer to get the licences required to build a forest road and to thin their forest.” He also said that a two-tier system is developing for forestry licences, which is discriminating against farmers. “The Department has introduced a two-tiered system where larger applications are dealt with as a priority. This actively discriminates against farmers with smaller forests on their farms.” The Department said it is aware of the impact delays in issuing forestry licences is having and that a plan for processing licences is now in place. It told the Farming Independent that extra resources have been deployed to increase the number of licences issued. Fourteen full-time ecologists, compared to one last year, are working on forestry files and extra additional forestry inspectors assigned to licensing. The Department also confirmed it is prioritising files a Natura Impact Statement (NIS). However, Mr Cullinan said many farmers cannot afford a NIS, which can cost over €1,000. He warned that if the system is not made more farmer-friendly, the proposals set out in the programme for Government and the afforestation targets in the climate action plan will not be achieved. Delays in felling licences is causing timber which are in turn is jeopardising jobs and businesses. The Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed in Dáil questions that the current processing time for a felling license is at least two months. He said that submitting a NIS for a felling licence application will significantly reduce the time it will take for the Department to complete the AA process. “On receipt of a satisfactory NIS, the length of time it will take to complete the AA process is estimated to be between two and three months.”