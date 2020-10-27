Farming

Farmers facing two-year delays on forestry licences to clear the way for tree felling

Margaret Donnelly

Farmers with forestry are facing two-year delays to get licences to build roads that allow them to thin plantations, according to IFA.

And the Forest Industries Ireland group has also warned there is “zero evidence” that an appeals backlog will be dealt with by the end of January.

IFA president Tim Cullinan told a recent joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture that more than 1,000 farmers who planted their land are caught up in the current forestry licence delay and unable to get a licence to manage their forest.