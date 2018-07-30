Farmers face 'perfect storm' on winter feed following hot weather

Farmers are voicing growing concerns about the availability of winter fodder after the long, hot, dry spell.

Farmers are voicing growing concerns about the availability of winter fodder after the long, hot, dry spell.

Newtownards beef farmer Sam Chesney, who is also chair of the Ulster Farmers' Union's beef and lamb committee, said they are now left facing "a perfect storm".

"The Ards peninsula is extremely dry and many farmers are contacting me to say they are over halfway through their winter stock of fodder already, which is extremely worrying at the end of July. "The longer the dry spell goes on, the harder it will be to get through the winter.

"Don't get me wrong, as farmers we're enjoying the hot sunshine as well as everyone else, but the harsh reality is that from an economic point of view we need a little rain at some stage to ease concerns." Mr Chesney said it had been a hard winter during which many crops were lost through flooding - and now they were being lost to drought.