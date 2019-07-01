Farmers encouraged to cut surplus bales as grass growth powers ahead

A surge in grass growth is driving strong silage yields and large amounts of surplus bales being made on farms nationwide.

High temperatures in recent days have driven strong grass growth with PastureBase figures showing surplus grass on farms nationally and that pre-grazing yields exceed the target 1,400 kg DM/ha.

Teagasc is encouraging farmers to make sure to cut surplus bales to maintain grass quality.

Contractors are in overdrive around the country to keep on top of the increased demand.

The recent rather warm weather has resulted in 1 to 3 degrees higher than normal temperatures.

Heavy thundery showers on Saturday brought rainfall to around 150pc of normal along the east coast and across parts of south-Munster too.

But apart from this anomaly, rainfall for the past week has been slightly below normal for the bulk of the country and dry across parts of Ulster where only 1.3mm of rain was recorded at Malin Head. And it's very dry for the week ahead with less than 3mm of rain for nearly the whole of Ireland. But again Ulster will be the exception with 14mm (83% of average) excepted this week at Malin Head.

But our weather has now returned to an Atlantic flow and over the next few days temperatures will gradually reverse to more normal values for the time of year.

Online Editors