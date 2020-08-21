Farmers demand Minister for Agriculture appointed “immediately” as Taoiseach takes up role

15/01/2020 (L to R) Deputy Leader & Director of Elections Dara Calleary Leader Miche√°l Martin along with Deputy Leader during the Opening Press Conference by Fianna Fail for General Election 2020 on South Cumberland Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Following the resignaiton of Dara Calleary as Minister for Agriculture calls have been made for a replacement Minister to be appointed “immediately”.

Mr Calleary's resignation from Cabinet comes just 37 days after he was appointed to the Department of Agriculture after Taoiseach Micheál Martin sacked his predecessor Barry Cowen from the role amid controversy over a drink-driving offence.

Mr Martin has now lost two Agriculture Ministers in just 54 days.

The Taoiseach will be Minister of Agriculture until the Dáil returns in the next three weeks.

The President of ICMSA said that farmers will learn of Minister Calleary’s resignation with something approaching disbelief.

Pat McCormack said that it was unacceptable that the state’s biggest indigenous economic activity was without cabinet representation and that must be rectified immediately.

Mr McCormack said it was difficult to remember a time when there was more pressing issues for a Minister with such a key role in farming, food production, Brexit and the environment to address.

"A Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine would have to be appointed immediately and the appointment must reflect the importance of the farming and food sector as the economic engine of most of the state outside the cities,” he said.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture Matt Carthy TD has said that the resignation of Dara Callery reinforces the chaos at the heart of the Fianna Fáil/ Fine Gael/ Green government which has been keenly felt by farmers, fishers and rural communities.

“This is a crucial period for Irish agriculture and fishing. Rural communities need focus and resolve in facing the challenges presented by Brexit, Coronavirus and the long-standing inequalities in these sectors. Instead they have got chaos and dysfunction.

“We need an Agriculture Minister in place immediately. The suggestion that the Taoiseach can moonlight in that role when the Brexit talks recommence next week is nonsensical“The Dáil must be reconvened so that all Ministers can be held accountable for their actions. Especially we need an appointment of a new Minister for Agriculture who will work with us to deliver fair prices, fair play and a fair CAP for our farmers, fishers and rural communities,” he said.

