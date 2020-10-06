Farmers demand clarity from Department over GLAS contracts

The Department of Agriculture must provide clarity on the terms and conditions that will apply to GLAS contracts if the scheme is rolled over, the INHFA insists.

Provision must also be made for up to 10,000 farmers who have been frozen out of agri-environment schemes since AEOS ended, or have Natura lands but are not in GLAS.

The INHFA said it had raised the matter of contracts with the Department and stressed the urgency of the matter with officials.

“Farmers require clarity with regard to contracts. Will another year be viewed as an extension of the existing five-year contract or will it be seen as a one-year contract?” said INHFA president Colm O’Donnell.

“This will also impact on possible penalties. What time-span would be applied to any penalties that may occur?

“For example, if bird or bat boxes that were erected in the initial contract are found on an inspection in the extended year to have fallen down, will penalties apply for the extended year only, or will they apply for the six years of the now extended contract?”

There is also a need for clarity around leased land which is currently used in specific GLAS measures, he said.

“If leased land that was included in the original GLAS contract is no longer available, what accommodation if any can be made for the farmers involved?” O’Donnell asked.

“We have raised these issues with the Department and it is vital that clarity is provided on them so that farmers know what they are signing up to.”

There are around 45,000 farmers in GLAS, but the contracts of more than 24,500 of these expire this year. It is estimated that around 8,000 farmers with Natura lands are not in an agri-environment scheme.

The Government was forced to set up AEOS as Ireland didn't have an agri-environmental option after access to REPS was closed. Access to an agri-environmental scheme is required by the EU for farmers with Natura 2000 lands.

O’Donnell said it was vital that the proposed REPS gets up and running in 2021 so that farmers who are currently excluded from GLAS can be accommodated in an agri-environment scheme.

“The State must comply with the Natura 2000 directives which require member states to have an agri-environmental option available to farmers with designated land,” he said.

