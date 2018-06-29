Farmers defied severe winter to keep cattle losses to a minimum

However, sheep losses are more difficult to quantify since ewe and lamb deaths do not have to be reported.

According to the AIM database run by the Department of Agriculture, some 98,425 on-farm bovine deaths were recorded for the first three months of 2018.

Despite it being one of the toughest winters on record, this was just 2,300 head higher than the same period in 2017 when 96,125 animals were lost.