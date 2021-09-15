Farmers could lose payments over fire they had no part in

Premium
Farmers in the Glenbeigh area stand to lose thousands of Euro because of a fire that ripped through their land last April – even though they had “no hand, act, or part” in the blaze.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill claims that between 10 and 12 farmers will each lose an average of €3,000 to €4,000 of crucial payments because of a fire that spread to several hundred acres in the area last spring. The combined loss could be between €30,000 and €40,000, he told The Kerryman, and that’s without counting the cost of damage caused by the fire at the time.
The Kerryman has seen a letter sent by the Department of Agriculture to one farmer. The letter states that the farmer has included land in his Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application that was burned outside of burning season, which runs from September to February. This land is, therefore, not eligible for inclusion, meaning the farmer ‘over-claimed’ – an offence which is subject to a penalty. Cllr Cahill claims that the land in question was burned during the April blaze, was not started by the farmer, and could not have been prevented by the farmer.
Another farmer told this newspaper that he has received similar correspondence from the Department and stands to lose approximately €3,000. He said he will “100 per cent appeal this” but admitted the letter he received in recent days may turn him away from farming.
“It’s just wrong,” father-of two John Joe Quirke, who runs a small sheep farm in the area, said.
“16 acres of my place got burned…I was fencing all summer, sheep wire, posts, so we’ve spent the bones of about €1,000 already, not to mind the time involved.
“To tell you the truth, I was thinking of packing it [farming] in.
To get this over a fire that came from a different location, through your land, to be penalised for that is crazy.”
Mr Quirke believes the fire started 700 or 800 metres from his land, and he explained that the flames ripped through other farmers’ land before reaching his.
He insists there is nothing he could have done to prevent the blaze infringing on his land, and he added that he lost livestock in the aftermath of the fire, which he believes may have been due to smoke inhalation. He said other farmers also lost animals after the blaze.
“It’s just wrong…I’m being advised from Teagasc, and we’ll be appealing it, 100 per cent,” he said.
Cllr Cahill said most landowners in the locality had no control over the blaze and has advised these landowners to appeal against any cut to their payments. He said land used for forestry was also affected by the fire, which he believes began in the townland of Coomasahern.
“The Minister [Charlie McConalogue] will be visiting the county on Thursday, and I am hoping that he can meet with these farmers,” Cllr Cahill told The Kerryman. “Depending on the acreage, they could be losing between €3,000 and €4,000 each, and that’s leaving all other costs associated with the fire aside...this is affecting their livelihoods,” he said while adding that he is hopeful of a positive outcome for many of the farmers.