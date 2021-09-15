Farmers could lose payments over fire they had no part in

Farmers in the Glenbeigh area stand to lose thousands of Euro because of a fire that ripped through their land last April – even though they had “no hand, act, or part” in the blaze.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill claims that between 10 and 12 farmers will each lose an average of €3,000 to €4,000 of crucial payments because of a fire that spread to several hundred acres in the area last spring. The combined loss could be between €30,000 and €40,000, he told The Kerryman, and that’s without counting the cost of damage caused by the fire at the time.

The Kerryman has seen a letter sent by the Department of Agriculture to one farmer. The letter states that the farmer has included land in his Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application that was burned outside of burning season, which runs from September to February. This land is, therefore, not eligible for inclusion, meaning the farmer ‘over-claimed’ – an offence which is subject to a penalty. Cllr Cahill claims that the land in question was burned during the April blaze, was not started by the farmer, and could not have been prevented by the farmer.