Farmer’s complaint to Ombudsman over penalties partially upheld

A farmer who made a complaint to the Ombudsman that the Department of Agriculture had imposed incorrect penalties on his Organic Farming Scheme payment following an inspection of his farm had his claim partially upheld.

The penalties imposed by the Department were a 20pc penalty for cattle housed with no additional bedding and a 50pc penalty for sheep being fed non-organic nuts.

He sought a review of the penalties after the Department found that the 50pc penalty for sheep being fed non-organic nuts had been incorrectly applied. The penalty was therefore reduced to 20pc. However, the farmer said that he received no apology from the Department for the mistake, it had taken over six months to correct the error and that he had been charged interest on money he had never owed.

According to the Ombusdman, there was no dispute that the terms and conditions of the Organic Farming Scheme had been breached, however, the farmer was claiming that force majeure applied.

He said that his supplier did not have any organic feed at the time and he had found it difficult to obtain straw and so used peat as an alternative.

In order for force majeure to apply, it would need to be shown that the situation was unforeseeable and that there was no alternative source of organic feed or straw available anywhere at all. In this instance, the farmer would have been aware that he was running out of feed and straw for a period of time, so the shortage was not unforeseeable.

There were also other sources of supplies apart from his usual supplier.

The Department acknowledged that it had erred in imposing the wrong penalty for the feeding violation. Due to problems arising with the IT system, there was a delay in amending the penalty on the Department’s computer system. This had resulted in higher repayments being made by the farmer for a period of time. However, there was no evidence that the Department had recouped more money than was due or that excessive interest was charged.

The Department issued an apology to the farmer for the delay in amending its computer records. However, the Ombudsman could not uphold the claim of force majeure in respect of the penalties being imposed.