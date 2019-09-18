Farmers call off one protest with hopes 7-week beef pickets to end

A farmer protests at the gates of Kildare town meat factory in recent weeks. Pic:Mark Condren
A farmer protests at the gates of Kildare town meat factory in recent weeks. Pic:Mark Condren
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Protesting farmers lifted a blockade at Dawn Meats’ Slane plant today, with a statement from the Independent Farmers saying they hoped farmers throughout the country at other pickets would follow suit.

In its statement, Independent farmers said they hoped the step down of the picked at Slane would be seen as a positive step by other protesting farmers. It said their faith now lies in Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. “It appears to us that the peaceful pickets have achieved all they can and it is now time to enter the next stage of this process.”

However, a number of farmers the Farming Independent spoke to at today's National Ploughing Championships said they would continue protesting.

Dawn said today it was considering legal proceedings against Hugh Doyle, Chairman of the Beef Plan movement.

In legal correspondence with Hugh Doyle, Dawn Meats claimed that Doyle has been acting “in concert with others and in conspiracy with the Beef Plan Movement” in contempt of an order of the High Court by conducting and/or organising illegal blockades of our client’s meat processing plant at Greenhills, Beauparc, Navan, Co Meath (the “Slane Plant”) and at other meat processing plants operated by our client around the country.

Dawn Meats claims the Slane facility had beef carcasses in storage worth over €500,000 that was not being allowed to leave the plant.

It came as the Tanaiste Simon Coveney reiterated his call for protesting farmers to end their pickets, saying “we need to be really careful this does not split farm families and farm organisations”.

He said he is really worried about the ongoing beef dispute, as are some farmers on the picket lines and some who are not.

“We need to be really careful this does not split farm families and farm organisations,” and he called on protesting farmers to consider the agreement brokered at the weekend.

“We do need to think about this individual challenge, in terms of the deal done at the weekend. It’s not perfect, but it’s a start.

“The idea that we would prevent the supply of beef for another few days and potentially lose contracts, market share is something we need to think very, very carefully about.

“We have got to try to get the systems moving again, while putting in place new structures in place.

Coveney was speaking at the National Ploughing Championships, where a group of beef farmers stormed the IFA tent at the National Ploughing Championships against what they called the lack of representation the organisation has for beef farmers and in protest at the agreement struck between stakeholders on the beef crisis.

The protesters targeted IFA president Joe Healy and IFA director Damien McDonald who they scrutinised ‘for selling out the beef sector to the factories’

Beef Plan member Michael Raftery from Co Monaghan was one of the farmers who led the protest.

Online Editors





More in News

Beef Plan Movement co Chair Hugh Doyle

Dawn considering legal proceedings against Beef Plan Chairman
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Angry farmers to face off with NZ's Fonterra over financial woes
Balaclava-clad protesters outside Dawn Meats in Grannagh, Kilkenny (Dawn Meats/PA)

Balaclava-clad protesters join meat plant demo
Field day: Tara O’Haire from Longford at the Ploughing in Fenagh, Co Carlow. Picture: David Conachy

Farmers urged to end pickets as beef supplies running low
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Farmers fear ruin as Germany pushes for cuts in EU spending
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. Picture: Arthur Carron

Beef protests causing 'immeasurable damage' - Michael Creed
Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia

Agri-food alliance brings in big guns to fight negative press


Top Stories

Farmers protest outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford in recent weeks. Photo Roger Jones.

'We need to be really careful beef protests does not split farm families’
Hill of Golf: There will be wide interest in this 74ac non-residential tillage farm in west Waterford

74 acres on west Waterford's Hill of Gold at €10k/ac
File photo

Problems face those with factory sheep
Pictured at Carnew mart, auctioneer David Quinn.

Dairy farmers driving rising demand for land leases

Darragh McCullough: 'It's been death by a thousand cuts for beef farming over...
Jack Frisby and his wife Mairead.

‘How could I ask my son to give up his job to go farming?’
(stock photo)

€168.5 million in payments issue under 2019 ANC Scheme