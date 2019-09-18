Farmers call off one protest with hopes 7-week beef pickets to end

Protesting farmers lifted a blockade at Dawn Meats’ Slane plant today, with a statement from the Independent Farmers saying they hoped farmers throughout the country at other pickets would follow suit.

In its statement, Independent farmers said they hoped the step down of the picked at Slane would be seen as a positive step by other protesting farmers. It said their faith now lies in Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. “It appears to us that the peaceful pickets have achieved all they can and it is now time to enter the next stage of this process.”

However, a number of farmers the Farming Independent spoke to at today's National Ploughing Championships said they would continue protesting.

Dawn said today it was considering legal proceedings against Hugh Doyle, Chairman of the Beef Plan movement.

In legal correspondence with Hugh Doyle, Dawn Meats claimed that Doyle has been acting “in concert with others and in conspiracy with the Beef Plan Movement” in contempt of an order of the High Court by conducting and/or organising illegal blockades of our client’s meat processing plant at Greenhills, Beauparc, Navan, Co Meath (the “Slane Plant”) and at other meat processing plants operated by our client around the country.

Dawn Meats claims the Slane facility had beef carcasses in storage worth over €500,000 that was not being allowed to leave the plant.

It came as the Tanaiste Simon Coveney reiterated his call for protesting farmers to end their pickets, saying “we need to be really careful this does not split farm families and farm organisations”.

He said he is really worried about the ongoing beef dispute, as are some farmers on the picket lines and some who are not.

“We need to be really careful this does not split farm families and farm organisations,” and he called on protesting farmers to consider the agreement brokered at the weekend.

“We do need to think about this individual challenge, in terms of the deal done at the weekend. It’s not perfect, but it’s a start.

“The idea that we would prevent the supply of beef for another few days and potentially lose contracts, market share is something we need to think very, very carefully about.

“We have got to try to get the systems moving again, while putting in place new structures in place.

Coveney was speaking at the National Ploughing Championships, where a group of beef farmers stormed the IFA tent at the National Ploughing Championships against what they called the lack of representation the organisation has for beef farmers and in protest at the agreement struck between stakeholders on the beef crisis.

The protesters targeted IFA president Joe Healy and IFA director Damien McDonald who they scrutinised ‘for selling out the beef sector to the factories’

Beef Plan member Michael Raftery from Co Monaghan was one of the farmers who led the protest.

