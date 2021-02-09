Farmers call for Beef Task Force summit as prices slashed again

Factories again cut quotes for prime cattle this week — they are now back 15c in a fortnight

Another shock 10c/kg cut to base beef quotes has been described as unjustified and an attempt by beef processors to talk down beef prices.

This comes after UK retailer demand drove strong prices January.

IFA president Tim Cullinan called for the Beef Task Force to be convened immediately and said attempts by the meat factories to talk down the trade are not justified based on the latest market reports.

He pointed to Bord Bia’s Prime Export Benchmark, where prices in our key markets increased by 5c/kg in late January, with the Irish price only increasing by 2c/kg.

Cullinan also said the supermarket price for beef in the UK has strengthened in the past week and sales remain strong.

Farmer anger is likely to be further fuelled by official reports estimating that UK beef production could fall by as much 5pc this year, boosting imports by 4pc.

Beef prices in the UK are strong and steady, according to the IFA, rising over 7p/kg since the beginning of January — and with sterling strengthening by 3pc over the same period to 87.5p/€ it says market conditions for Irish meat factories remain favourable.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Des Morrison, the ICMSA’s livestock chair, questioned whether this “no notice” decision to pull prices is connected to the need for feedlots to restock.

“Having emptied their feedlots, are they going into the marts in the hope of buying cheaply the kind of numbers that enable them to push down the prices they pay to finishers?” he asked.

The factory price cuts have also seen beef prices hammered at the marts, with the overall average price of bullocks over 500kg back by 23-29c/kg or €115-174/hd.

And mart managers said bigger finishers and feedlot buyers were less active, particularly when it came to buying Angus or Hereford stock.

