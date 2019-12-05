Farmers blockade Aldi distribution centre in protest over beef prices

The protest - which is being spearheaded by the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) - is taking place at an Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare.

Set up at @Aldi_Ireland in Naas for the next 12 hours. Retailers are part of the beef supply chain that's broken. @joehealyfarmer will be on @morningireland after 8am. pic.twitter.com/YM2d4ZOe7J — Irish Farmers' Assoc (@IFAmedia) December 5, 2019

The protest is demanding “significant and immediate” beef price increase to bring Irish beef prices in line with the Bord Bia European Export Benchmark Price Index.

According to the IFA, Irish prices are 20c/kg or €80 per animal behind the Bord Bia price tracker, and 50c/kg or €180 behind the UK price.

“The supply chain is delivering mega profits for factories and retailers at the expense of farmers. We can have all the reviews we like, but farmers need a price increase now,” said IFA President Joe Healy.

This follows after a summer of beef protests.

“Before any talks last August, we insisted that the retailers had to be present, but they refused to take part.

“They have a dominant role in a dysfunctional food chain and they have to be held to account,” added Mr Healy.

The protests hopes to blockage the centre for 12 hours and the president added that farmers will not accept any more “mickey mouse” prices.

“Farmers won’t accept any more stalling or a Mickey Mouse price increase. There is no reason why we shouldn’t be at the EU Export Benchmark Price,” he said.

“The supply chain is failing and today we are blocking it for 12 hours. We will continue to take action until processors give a significant price increase,” Mr Healy added.

Online Editors