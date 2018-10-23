Farm Ireland
Farmers block new motorway building site

Margaret Donnelly

A group of around 20 farmers blocked a motorway that is under construction amid claims the work is affecting their farms.

The protest started last Friday according to IFA regional development officer Declan Phelan, who said that more than 60 farms in Co Wexford were being negatively affected by the construction work.

He said there were issues with drainage, fencing and water supplies, and a number of local farmers decided to take matters into their own hands by parking trailers across a stretch of the site between Ferns and Camolin.

"These issues have been ongoing for well over a year now," he said.

Most of the issues, he said, concerned matters such as drainage. He said one drain which was dug to drain water away from an area was dug uphill. Construction company BAM has been contacted for a comment.

