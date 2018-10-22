Farmers block motorway build amid claims of ongoing issues on local farms

The protest started last Friday according to IFA Regional Development Officer Declan Phelan, who said that over 60 local farms are being impacted negatively by the construction work of the motorway.

He said that issues such as drainage, fencing and water supplies were impacting on a number of local farmers, who decided to take matters into their own hands on Friday morning - parking up trailers across the stretch of site between Ferns and Camolin.

"These issues have been ongoing for well over a year now," he said but that frustration level among local farmers reached boiling point this weekend. Most of the issues, he said, concerned issues such as drainage and said that one drain which was dug to drain water away from an area was dug uphill.