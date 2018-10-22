Farm Ireland
Farmers block motorway build amid claims of ongoing issues on local farms

The farmer protest on the M11 construction site.
The farmer protest on the M11 construction site.
A group of approximately 20 farmers have blocked a motorway that is under construction amid claims that the ongoing work is impacting on local farmland in Wexford.

The protest started last Friday according to IFA Regional Development Officer Declan Phelan, who said that over 60 local farms are being impacted negatively by the construction work of the motorway.

He said that issues such as drainage, fencing and water supplies were impacting on a number of local farmers, who decided to take matters into their own hands on Friday morning - parking up trailers across the stretch of site between Ferns and Camolin.

"These issues have been ongoing for well over a year now," he said but that frustration level among local farmers reached boiling point this weekend. Most of the issues, he said, concerned issues such as drainage and said that one drain which was dug to drain water away from an area was dug uphill.

An animal, he also said, had broke a leg on a roadway that had bad surface, while another farmer was experiencing flooding in a field, as the main reservoir to drain a site was draining into his field. 

"IFA held a meeting on Saturday night, which was attended by 65 local farmers. Most of the issues concern animal welfare or farm management issues, which could be sorted easily with some common sense, he said.

According to IFA, part of the problem is that it has been dealing with the local officer, not the construction company involved in the work.

The construction company BAM was contacted for a comment.

The IFA meeting on Saturday night about the issues farmers raised with them.
The IFA meeting on Saturday night about the issues farmers raised with them.

