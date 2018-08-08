Farmers beef up security in effort to thwart fodder thieves

WICKLOW farmer Tom Stephenson has beefed up security on his farm by using old farm machinery to block gates in an effort to protect his straw and hay from being stolen.

Mr Stephenson, a drystock and tillage farmer in the Glen of Imaal, told the Farming Independent that he had bales stolen last winter and that there was a fodder theft recently on a neighbouring farm.

"One farmer three or four miles away from me had between 130-150 bales of hay stolen and I had 13 bales stolen last winter. "The demand for straw is so great I decided to block the gate into the field with the winter barley straw with trailers and slurry tankers so people won't steal it.

"It's common enough that hay and straw are stolen and there's always someone out there who will be opportunistic and take a chance." Other cases of straw theft have been reported in Kilkenny and Laois.