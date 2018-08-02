Farmers are reaching "crisis point" due to drought conditions and have called on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to urgently introduce initiatives to boost fodder supplies in order to avoid another "disastrous" winter for the industry.

Farmers are reaching "crisis point" due to drought conditions and have called on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to urgently introduce initiatives to boost fodder supplies in order to avoid another "disastrous" winter for the industry.

Farmers at 'crisis point' call for urgent help from minister to boost fodder

ICMSA president Pat McCormack told the Irish Independent that while there has been rain in parts of the country, concern among farmers is growing. Many fear they will not have enough fodder to feed their animals this winter.

"We are at crisis point. Despite the rainfall, farmers particularly in the east and south, are still feeding winter fodder supplies and concentrates to their animals," Mr McCormack said. "It is quite clear that the Minister for Agriculture will have to implement initiatives to boost fodder supplies to avoid a disastrous situation arising next winter. "Let's be very clear - if we have a similar winter to 2017-18, the fodder will not be there to feed the animals."

A Teagasc survey released this week stated the average dairy farm income could decrease by 60pc to €45,000 due to this year's extreme weather conditions. Mr McCormack said the significant drop in income further highlighted how the Government and other stakeholders had to step in to alleviate financial pressure on farmers.

Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan