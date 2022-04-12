Farming

Farmers are under-represented in the Dáil – Minister Heydon

Kildare TD insists Fine Gael is differentiated from coalition partners Fianna Fáil and the Green Party by its “historic roots and commitment” to rural Ireland

Minister of State Martin Heydon. Photo: Tom Burke Expand

Minister of State Martin Heydon. Photo: Tom Burke

Claire Mc Cormack

The farming community “is probably under-represented” in the 33rd Dáil, Minister of State for Agriculture Martin Heydon has stated.

And while he is “acutely aware” of growing frustrations over rising input costs and policy shifts at farm level, he insists that what distinguishes Fine Gael from coalition partners Fianna Fáil and the Green Party is the group’s “historic roots and commitment” to rural Ireland.

