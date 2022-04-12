Farmers are under-represented in the Dáil – Minister Heydon

The farming community “is probably under-represented” in the 33rd Dáil, Minister of State for Agriculture Martin Heydon has stated.

And while he is “acutely aware” of growing frustrations over rising input costs and policy shifts at farm level, he insists that what distinguishes Fine Gael from coalition partners Fianna Fáil and the Green Party is the group’s “historic roots and commitment” to rural Ireland.

Speaking to the Farming Independent ahead of the Fine Gael Agricultural, Food and Rural Development Forum AGM on May 7, where a new committee will be appointed to drive the party’s policy vision for agriculture and rural regions, the Kildare-South representative warned that “if we don’t improve the environmental impact of our food production system we will be left behind”.

“I think the farming community is probably underrepresented in the Dáil and probably my focus in the run-up to the next election will be to assist with Fine Gael candidates in more rural constituencies,” he said.

“Already I’d be out with a number of my colleagues around the country talking about the work we’re doing with Government, and the work over successive governments in terms of seeing increased incomes and returns for our agricultural produce, while being mindful of the really difficult challenges for agriculture and farmers.

“There is Brexit and the impact that it has had, but the medium-term threats are our need to diversify dependency on the UK, maintain access to the high-value markets we are in, and to access new markets.

“When I’m around the country I’m not shy to explain to farmers that that is all linked to the debate around climate and us having improved environmental ambition for our food production system, while also defending our production system very rigorously.”

The Minister, who has responsibility for research, market development and farm safety — and who is also a suckler and tillage farmer on 140ac in Blackrath — said reliance on the country’s grass-based credentials for market access is a challenge.

“When I’m abroad on trade missions trying to get access to new markets for Irish produce, yes companies are impressed by our grass-based system and by Origin Green, but that won’t be enough for them into the future,” he said.

“They need a narrative for their customers into the future and that’s why we want to engage with farmers and Fine Gael members and that’s where the development of the new committee within Fine Gael is so important.

“I regularly have conversations with Fine Gael farmers, never mind non-Fine Gael members.

“I understand the frustrations over high input costs. They are frustrated about a lot of things.

“That’s why it is really important that we, as politicians, engage and explain that why we put policy positions in place is because we believe it’s the best future direction for them to make farming more sustainable.”

As well as the election of officers, the May 7 event will see a full day conference on agriculture and rural affairs matters which will be open to members and supporters of Fine Gael.

The party’s public representatives, members, supporters and selected invited guests will also discuss the main issues facing rural communities and the agricultural sector.