Farmers are ‘sitting ducks’ for Covid-19, warns medic

Farmers are “sitting ducks” for Covid-19 infection because of the level of underlying health issues in the farming community, a rural-based GP has warned.

And concerns are also rising in the farming community about continued Department of Agriculture farm inspections, with farm leaders claiming some inspectors are breaching the Covid health and safety guidelines on masks and social distancing.

Dr Derek Casey, who runs a practice in Waterford, told the Farming Independent he has seen more ‘Covid positives’ in the last five days than in the previous five months.

He said the surge underlines the importance of an efficient roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly among the farming community.

“A lot of my patients here in Cappoquin are farmers. They are of an older generation, most of them have high blood pressure, a lot will have heart trouble and some have diabetes.

“A lot of these farmers are walking around taking six or seven different medications. For them not to take a vaccine means they would be sitting ducks for the virus,” he said.

“Farmers that decide not to take it are only contributing to the downfall of their own lifestyle.”

However, Dr Casey added that farmers are “really practical people” and he expects they will lead the way in terms of vaccine uptake.

Professor Sam McConkey, an infectious diseases specialist at the Royal College of Surgeons, said that while many farmers were vulnerable to Covid-19 due to their age profile, the farming community has some advantages in the battle against the virus.

“Farmers work outside, and they are often fairly fit and are used to physical work,” he said. “Farmers also understand infection. They understand the importance of not mixing sick animals with healthy animals. They understand that need for physical distancing.”

Some 77pc of farmers are prepared to take the Covid-19 vaccine when the vaccination programme begins in the wider community, according to a recent Red C poll.

The IFA and ICMSA are both urging their members, particularly elderly farmers, to take the vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

