'Farmers are going hungry to feed their animals'

It has been claimed that some farmers are going hungry themselves to feed their stock as difficult weather conditions since the autumn impacted fodder supplies in many parts of the country.

The scramble for fodder has resulted in keen competition for supplies, and the price of good quality fodder hit record prices in the west.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Eamon Scanlon has said over the past three weeks, he has received numerous calls from farmers in Sligo-Leitrim, north Roscommon and south Donegal who are suffering severe hardship as they try to provide fodder for their stock. “The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Deputy Michael Creed, brought in a scheme to subsidise hay and silage but the hay went up by €8 per bale and the silage by €12 so it was no benefit to farmers at all.

Fodder donated from Durrow, Co Laois to farmers in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.

“It is a health issue for many people and I am calling for farmers to be front-loaded by €1,000 to help them to survive and to feed their families and their stock over the next month. “Farmers in the part of the country I come from have been feeding their cattle in these conditions for the past eight months.