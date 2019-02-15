Farmers and residents near airport fear night flight restriction will be lifted

A group of residents who are fighting plans to overturn night flights in and out of Dublin Airport are determined not to let it happen.

The move comes after more than 20 farmers and property owners living along Kilreesk lane in St Margaret’s north Dublin lost their right to appeal a High Court decision to the Supreme Court last year in a bid to stop the €320m runway being progressed.

The property owners and farmers now fear that the exclusion of night flights will be lifted following a debate on the issue in the Dáil on Wednesday night. Information from Fingal County Council, who are understood to be the lead organisation on noise levels of night flights in and out of Dublin was discussed. The property owners protested outside the Dáil on Wednesday night and at a ceremony held at the turning of the sod on the new north runway by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Shane Ross. The residents have already staged a four long protest outside St Margaret’s GAA club.

The new runway, which is due to be fully inished by 2021, has been planned for since the late 1960s and has featured in subsequent county development plans. Approval for the 3,110 metre runway was granted by An Bord Pleanála in 2007. However, due to the economic downturn, the project was put on hold for several years.