Farmers and meat processors reach agreement to reform the beef sector

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has confirmed that agreement had been reached between Meat Industry Representatives and farm organisations (IFA,ICMSA,ICSA, Macra na Feirme, INHFA, the Beef Plan Movement and Independent Farmers) on a two-strand agreement for the reform of the Irish Beef Sector.

It is hoped the deal will resolve a row which began in late July with the picketing of meat factories by a grassroots group of farmers, deepened last Monday when representatives of processors walked away from government initiated talks to resolve the impasse.

Meat Industry Ireland said last week its members had temporarily laid off 3,000 employees after the blockading of their factories resulted in the closure of some 80pc of overall processing capacity.

For the agreement to enter into force, blockades and protests must be removed immediately and all parties to the agreement must ensure that this happens.

Thereafter, beef processors undertake that all legal proceedings against farm organisation and/or individual farmers will be withdrawn.

Welcoming the deal, Macra na Feirme President, Thomas Duffy claimed with almost €24m of new money will be transferred into the pockets of struggling beef farmers the deal was worth supporting.

President of ICMSA Pat McCormack said that “progress” has been made and it was now time – six weeks from Brexit - for the sector to come together and move forward as a unified whole.

Confirming details of the Agreement the Minister said “beef producers will benefit from an immediate increase in a range of bonuses, including":

The immediate introduction of a new bonus of 8c/kg for steers and heifers aged between 30 to 36 months, which meet all non-age related existing in-spec criteria, and which up to now have not received any bonus.

An immediate increase of two-thirds in the current in-spec bonus for steers and heifers, from 12c/kg to 20c/kg.

The introduction of a new in-spec bonus of 12c/kg for steers and heifers under 30 months in the categories of grade O- and fat score 4+ , which currently do not qualify for any bonus.

The in-spec 70 day residency requirement will be reduced to 60 days on the last farm.

Bord Bia will develop a beef market price index model based on three components: cattle price index, beef market price index (retail and wholesale) and an offal price indicator, which will be introduced week commencing 16 September.

An immediate scientific review of the Quality Payment Grid by Teagasc; the first stage of the review, a desktop analysis of the pricing structure of the grid on the basis of meat yield/conformation, to be completed by end October.

The establishment of a Beef Market Taskforce.

Under the agreement, the Minister for Agriculture has committed to the establishment of a beef market taskforce.

The Taskforce will be independently chaired by an appointee of the Minister, and will include DAFM, relevant State agencies and nominees from farm organisations and the meat industry.

The Taskforce will provide for a robust implementation structure for commitments entered into in this Agreement, with timelines and stakeholder engagement.

Furthermore, the Beef Market Taskforce will offer a suitable platform for strategic engagement with key stakeholders including retailers, regulatory authorities etc.

Online Editors