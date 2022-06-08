Farmers along proposed N/M20 route living ‘under a cloud of uncertainty’

FARMERS along the route of the proposed N/M20 Cork Limerick road scheme have been “living under an acceptable cloud of uncertainty” since the plans for the project were unveiled 20-year ago.

That’s according to Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) environmental chair Paul O’Brien, who has said farmers along the route are “extremely concerned” about the potential upheaval facing their businesses resulting from the project.

Mr O’Brien was speaking following a meeting between an IFA delegation and project managers for the scheme that addressed a range of different issues.

One Charleville farmer living smack in the middle of the proposed ‘orange’ route for the scheme, recently spoke to The Corkman about the impact the scheme could have on his farm.

“My land is thin and narrow. Should the proposal go ahead it will cut straight through the heart of the farm and I will lose up to 60-acres of land through Compulsory Purchases Orders, possibly even more than that,” said Liam MacKessy.

“If they tried they could not be taking up better farming land. To lose this would be a massive blow and would have a tremendously detrimental impact on my life and livelihood,” he added.

His concerns and those of other farmers were high on the agenda at the recent meeting, with the project team saying they would examine any individual cases currently within the potential 500m corridor and make quick decisions on developments.

The IFA delegation pointed out postponement and delays on dwellings, farmyard and enterprise developments has already had a very costly impact on some farmers in the area. They said that now the preferred route option had been selected there needed to be “intensive engagement and consultation” with individual farmers along the route.

In response, the project team said they were actively engaging with farmers and committed to providing a design update every four to six months over the next two years, by which time proposal should be ready to submit for planning.

It is understood that as the design develops will be pulled back to 100 metres, with the project team estimating that existing roadway would accommodate between 30% - 40% of the proposed new route.

The project team said they are currently writing out to everybody living and working along the route and will shortly be commencing land surveys.

“It is very important that access agreement is sought from farmers beforehand and flexibility provided so as to avoid any interference with silage grounds, crops of grazing agreements,” said Mr O’Brien.

He further pointed out that there are agreed payments in place for land surveys.

On the proposed greenway development, the project team said a feasibility study was currently underway and a decision has yet to be made on whether this will form part of the road scheme or be a stand alone project.

“This will have major implications for landowners in the area,” said Mr O’Brien.

Other issues discussed during the meeting by the IFA delegation included the design process of the project in terms of access to local roads for landowners, wildlife disturbance and badgers, and the implications of the project for disease and TB.



