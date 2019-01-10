A rural community is coming to grips with the devastating loss of a neighbour with a "heart of gold” who was regarded as one of the most progressive farmers in his locality.

Farmer with a 'heart of gold' who died tragically named locally

Gerard Naughton (50), Killeen, Ballindine, Co. Mayo, was killed instantly yesterday afternoon when part of a shed he was demolishing fell on him.

The popular father of three was found dead by a member of his family. Neighbours are friends are rallying around today to support the grief-stricken family.

Mr Naughten is survived by his heartbroken wife, Ann Marie and three children, two girls and a boy. Amongst those to express condolences were represenatives of the IFA of which Mr Naughten was a longstanding and valued member.