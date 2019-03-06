The County Kildare farmer who took on the IDA - and won - is now seeking to prevent the go-ahead for a planned new $4 billion (€3.53bn) facility at Intel’s Leixlip plant.

Farmer who took on IDA - and won - seeks to frustrate $4bn Intel development

This follows farmer, Thomas Reid lodging an objection with Kildare County Council against the new application by the US micro-chip giant for an extended and revised manufacturing fabrication facility, known as a “Fab”.

Mr Reid has long been a thorn in the side of the US multinational in the planning arena and this is the seventh Intel Leixlip application the farmer has objected to since 2012 with six previous Intel applications brought before An Bord Pleanála by Mr Reid. In 2016, Intel secured planning permission for the first phase of the ‘fab’ facility valued at $4 billion and the new application, which is an extension of the original plan, represents an additional investment of $4 billion.

In total, the $8 billion (€7 billion) investment - which will employ 6,000 construction workers at peak and 1,600 full time jobs on completion - will represent the largest single private investment in the history of the State on one project if given the go-ahead by Intel globally. Consultants for Intel have told Kildare County Council that the firm has already invested $12.5 billion on its site at Leixlip and the firm is seeking a 10 year planning permission for its new application.