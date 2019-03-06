Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 6 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer who took on IDA - and won - seeks to frustrate $4bn Intel development

Thomas Reid
Thomas Reid

Gordon Deegan

The County Kildare farmer who took on the IDA - and won - is now seeking to prevent the go-ahead for a planned new $4 billion (€3.53bn) facility at Intel’s Leixlip plant.

This follows farmer, Thomas Reid lodging an objection with Kildare County Council against the new application by the US micro-chip giant for an extended and revised manufacturing fabrication facility, known as a “Fab”.

Mr Reid has long been a thorn in the side of the US multinational in the planning arena and this is the seventh Intel Leixlip application the farmer has objected to since 2012  with six previous Intel applications brought before An Bord Pleanála by Mr Reid.

In 2016, Intel secured planning permission for the first phase of the ‘fab’ facility valued at $4 billion and the new application, which is  an extension of the original plan, represents an additional investment of $4 billion.

In total, the $8 billion (€7 billion) investment - which will employ 6,000 construction workers at peak and 1,600 full time jobs on completion - will represent the largest single private investment in the history of the State on one project if given the go-ahead by Intel globally.

Consultants for Intel have told Kildare County Council that the firm has already invested $12.5 billion on its site at Leixlip and the firm is seeking a 10 year planning permission for its new application.

However, Mr Reid of Hedsor House, Blakestown, Carton, Maynooth, is seeking to frustrate the multi-national’s plans after lodging a two page hand-written objection against the new application.

The objection will now entitle Mr Reid to appeal any decision to grant permission by Kildare County Council to An Bord Pleanála.

In his objection, Mr Reid claims that the planning application is contrary to the proper planning and development of the area. 

In the objection, Mr Reid - subject of a award-winning documentary last year over his successful Supreme Court battle with the IDA - stated that he is calling on Kildare Co Council to refuse the application outright.

Thomas Reid of Hedsor House, Leixlip, Co. Kildare pictured outside the Four Courts
Thomas Reid of Hedsor House, Leixlip, Co. Kildare pictured outside the Four Courts

Former Labour TD, Emmet Stagg has lodged a submission, but in favour of the Intel application stating that the proposed development will reinforce the Leixlip site as a centre of world class excellence in the knowledge based economy.

Mr Reid unsuccessfully opposed the $4 billion first phase of the ‘fab’ plan in 2017 when lodging an objection against the application and then appealing the Council decision to An Bord Pleanála.

In 2015, Mr Reid emerged victorious in his battle with the IDA where a unanimous Supreme Court found that the IDA making of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for Mr Reid’s 72 acre farm adjacent to the Intel campus had been in excess of the IDA’s powers.

The five-judge court overturned an earlier High Court decision, which would have cleared the way for IDA to purchase the site, for development, against Reid’s wishes.

The costs associated with the case left the IDA with a bill of €1.375 million.

Kildare Co Council is due to make a decision on the Intel application before the end of this month.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Doug.ie

'We have to bail out beef industry in event of no-deal Brexit' - Varadkar
Cattle breeder Pablo Pato practices his skills inside his stable in Llanuces, Spain, February 27, 2019. Picture taken February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Mooing, no booing for roller-skating Spanish farmer with a dream
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

US-UK relationship will prosper after Brexit - US ambassador
Garda stock

Elderly man killed in tragic farm accident
Tom Cleary

Former Dairy Board Chair Tom Cleary passes away
Garda stock

Farmer claims 'roving bandits' ignore the no hunting or shooting signs on his land
Cow gallstones are used in traditional Chinese medicine. Stock pictures

'They're like gold dust' - cow gallstones fetch up to €35,000 per kilo in Far East


Top Stories

'The industry is now producing more poor quality steers than two decades ago'

Beef breakdown: why are fewer steers making the top grades?
RTÉ reporter Paschal Sheehy was one of the celebrity auctioneers who wielded a gavel at the RearingToGo charity auction in Corrin Mart, Co Cork. The charity campaigns on raising awareness about mental health issues in the agri sector. Photo: Clare Keogh

Cattle prices hold as farmers and shippers battle for supplies
Stock image.

Ornua's purchase price index increases slightly

Farmers need to be 100pc committed to producer groups for them to work -...
UK farmers could be under threat from cheap imports after Brexit (Dan Law/PA)

Everything you need to know about Brexit and tariffs
Hedgerows are an important source of food and habitat for wildlife in the Irish countryside. Their management has a large impact on wildlife; here, the flowering hedge is a wonderful resource for bees and butterflies, and the berries will be major food item for birds later in the season. The taller emerging trees are perfect for breeding birds.

Farmers warned they face penalties for illegally removing of hedgerows
Stock Image

Farmers 'need to hold off on taking loans'