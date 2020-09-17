Farmer who had bypass laid through 20 acres of his farm is now facing esb power lines close to his front door,

Philip and his wife Tina were shocked to get the letter without having had any prior consultation from the ESB.

A farmer who lost 20 acres of prime land to the New Ross Bypass has been informed by the ESB that they plan to erect power lines 100 metres from his front door, as his farm lies on the preferred corridor for a major new link connecting Great Island Power Plant and New Ross.

Philip Becker lives at Landscape, Ballykelly, where he has a pedigree angus herd. He got a letter from the ESB completely out of the blue in early September stating that his farm was on the route for a 38KV power-line travelling 13kms from Great Island to Knockmullen.

'We weren't aware of anything until we got a letter last week from the ESB stating that they were looking at routes and this is the proposed route,' Philip said. 'We are far from recovered from the bypass. Will we ever recover from the New Ross Bypass going through us here? We are still fighting our corner to try to get accommodation works concluded and now this on top of everything else.'

Philip and his wife Tina were shocked to get the letter without having had any prior consultation from the ESB.

'The power lines literally go through the middle of my farm; it literally slices through the middle of it so now we have the N25 bypass below the house and (we'll have) a power-line to the front of my house, 100 metres from my front door and my farm.'

The Becker farm has a wide variety of heritage trees, some of which are up to 300 years old.

'We are not just a farm; it's more like an arboretum. After the John F Kennedy Arboretum we are probably next best in the whole south east in the array of big old trees we have. It's a unique collection and now they want to knock these 200, 300 year old trees! The ESB want to come in and survey the land and kick bits and pieces. We are farming here. The farm is our bread and butter. We lost 20 acres to the New Ross Bypass. It was prime land and at the end of the day farming is how we live.'

Running a Bord Bia approved angus herd, Philip runs a tight ship on his farm. 'It's a very well run enterprise. We are constrained as we are on the side of the hill and we have beautiful trees. They don't even know the lie of the land here.'

He questions why ducting laid along the bypass and bridge can't be used for the ESB wires.

'It was laid the whole length of the bypass; laid there for these type of things. They could run it for several lines out to Camblin Hill and close to Knockmullen. Previously, the land was considered for the Eirgrid route. That was supposed to come this way. Eirgrid officials came and were shocked when they saw the lie of the land. That project seems to be no longer proposed for the time being. This time there has been no consultation. I have spoken to other people around here and I am going to fighting this to the bone because I can't take this.'

Among Philip's concerns are the effect having a high voltage line near his family and animals will have on their health and wellbeing.

'I was talking to an environmentalist who said high voltage lines have a huge effect on breeding animals. I'm also concerned for the health of me and my family and the whole impact on our way of life.'

Referring to a line in the letter which states that the project is for the good of the New Ross area, Philip said: 'I have more than paid my share with the N25 going through me. I am living with that every day: the noise and that whole construction period. That has taken its toll on my mental health and now my family's health. This is a double whammy coming to the other side of my house, which is 250-years-old and a listed building. We have so much legislation about what you can and cannot do with old houses, but not with land. This just beggars belief.

'They tell us it's due to the high density that will be there in the future for housing and industrial. I am here looking out onto the N25 bypass and it's driving me demented with the noise. We have more than done our part and I am none the better for it. This is our home and we've literally got a bypass going through it. You farm your land and pay your bills and do your bit and you get these infrastructural semi-state bodies who just don't care about anything and just bulldoze their way through your home; there are limits to everything.'

An ESB spokesperson said: 'ESB is currently undertaking a multi-million euro investment in the electricity infrastructure in New Ross and surrounding areas. This work is essential to upgrade the network and ensure continuity and security of supply for the region. This work involves connecting a new substation at New Ross to the Great Island Power Plant.

'This specific work is at the pre-planning stage with consultation now under way. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to hold public consultation meetings. As an alternative, we recently issued letters to all local people outlining key elements of the project including preferred routes for the infrastructure. As outlined in the correspondence, no route has been confirmed and we are encouraging local residents to arrange a call and or walk-through to discuss all options for this important project.'

