Farmer who died in fall named locally

Suckler farmer Patrick (Paddy) Drohan was killed following a fall from height in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford.

IFA Waterford County Chair Kevin Kiersey told FarmIreland said that Mr Drohan was a top suckler farmer in the area and will be missed by his wife and four children.

“He was very hardworking. This came as a real shock to the community. It’s very sad. My deepest sympathies are with his family.”