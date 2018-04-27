Farmer tells how freak farm accident at his home last week almost cost him his life

Foot got caught

“I had just dosed the calf. I didn’t go near the cow and kept the gate open. I then went into the pen behind her but instead of going in she just stood and looked at me. I instinctively knew what was coming and just made a dive for the feeding byre but my foot got caught.

“I fell onto my back and was trying to pull my foot back. I roared at her and had to kick out at her with my other foot before freeing myself. I just sat there doing breathing exercises before phoning my wife Bried. My mobile phone was my saviour. My brother also came down to help and I was taken to Letterkenny hospital where Mr Peter O’Rourke and the staff were all top class,” he said.