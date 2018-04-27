Farmer tells how freak farm accident at his home last week almost cost him his life
The Vice Chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association in Donegal has told of how a freak farm accident at his home last week almost cost him his life.
Mr Brendan McLaughlin, who farms 86 acres at Balleighan, outside Manorcunningham, had been treating a sick calf last Sunday afternoon when its mother suddenly ran towards him.
The 66-year-old sustained serious leg injuries as he instinctively tried to jump out of the heifer’s path at the last minute.
The Donegal IFA vice chairman was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he underwent surgery. He’s back in hospital on Monday next for more surgery.
Speaking from his home yesterday (Thursday) Mr McLaughlin said that he was lucky to be alive.
“I’ve been farming for fifty years and I’ve never broke a limb. I’m always very conscious of farm safety but it’s unbelievable what happened to me last Sunday. I calved the heifer myself and thought she was a quiet, yet powerful animal,” he said.
Cow attacks have increased significantly in the last decade, with the time around calving proving to be most dangerous.
“I bred the heifer myself. She’s thirty months of age and I trusted her. I’m very aware of safety and have proper escape gates and pens throughout the farm. Thankfully I was able to dive through the feeding gate.