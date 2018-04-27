Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 27 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer tells how freak farm accident at his home last week almost cost him his life

Brendan McLaughlin, farms 86 acres at Balleighan, outside Manorcunningham Donegal.
Brendan McLaughlin, farms 86 acres at Balleighan, outside Manorcunningham Donegal.

Harry Walsh

The Vice Chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association in Donegal has told of how a freak farm accident at his home last week almost cost him his life.

Mr Brendan McLaughlin, who farms 86 acres at Balleighan, outside Manorcunningham, had been treating a sick calf last Sunday afternoon when its mother suddenly ran towards him.

The 66-year-old sustained serious leg injuries as he instinctively tried to jump out of the heifer’s path at the last minute.

The Donegal IFA vice chairman was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he underwent surgery. He’s back in hospital on Monday next for more surgery.

Speaking from his home yesterday (Thursday) Mr McLaughlin said that he was lucky to be alive.

“I’ve been farming for fifty years and I’ve never broke a limb. I’m always very conscious of farm safety but it’s unbelievable what happened to me last Sunday. I calved the heifer myself and thought she was a quiet, yet powerful animal,” he said.

Cow attacks have increased significantly in the last decade, with the time around calving proving to be most dangerous.

“I bred the heifer myself. She’s thirty months of age and I trusted her. I’m very aware of safety and have proper escape gates and pens throughout the farm. Thankfully I was able to dive through the feeding gate.

Foot got caught

“I had just dosed the calf. I didn’t go near the cow and kept the gate open. I then went into the pen behind her but instead of going in she just stood and looked at me. I instinctively knew what was coming and just made a dive for the feeding byre but my foot got caught.

“I fell onto my back and was trying to pull my foot back. I roared at her and had to kick out at her with my other foot before freeing myself. I just sat there doing breathing exercises before phoning my wife Bried. My mobile phone was my saviour. My brother also came down to help and I was taken to Letterkenny hospital where Mr Peter O’Rourke and the staff were all top class,” he said.

Mr McLaughlin’s leg is broken in three places and he has had a plate inserted.

“I’m always preaching about farm safety but this incident just goes to show you that you can never trust an animal. If my story helps to save one life on another farm then my current pain and injuries will have been worth it. You can never, ever be too safe,” Mr McLaughlin said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Prosecutors seek increased sentence for David Casey (left) and his cousin Michael Casey

Courts get tough on predatory and violent rural burglars as jail terms hiked
Images: Tipperary Fire and Rescue

Carrick-on-Suir mart faces costly rebuild
Stock Image

Concern over changes to farm-to-farm movement certificates
Damien Rice from Castlewellan in Co Down , who has a wind turbine at the back of his home. Photo Pacemaker Press

'It’s made my life hell': Neighbour on a mission to get farmer's wind...
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Farmers urged to talk to allay depression fears
(stock photo)

Father (70s) dies after incident involving tractor and trailer
(stock image)

Dumping of carcasses at famous beauty spot mentioned in Lonely Planet...


Top Stories

Stock picture

EU rolls out scheme to bridge digital divide between town and country
A bee hovers near a peach flower that bloomed early in Ain Jdedah village in Mount Lebanon March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi/File Photo

EU nations back ban on insecticides to protect honey bees
Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Hogan warns 'hobby and sofa farmers' EU payments will be scrutinised in...
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Opinion: Our milk glass was half-full last year, now it's half-empty
File photo

Labour demand soars by 20pc as dairy farmers struggle to cope with...
Teagasc advisor Terry Carroll

No 'handy fix' for mastitits, but signs we've turned corner
Car dash cam

Taking a look at the pros and cons of having a dash cam in your cab