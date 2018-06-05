Farmer sheep decapitated and chopped up in his field after vicious attack

I wouldn’t wish what I saw on my worst enemy, a farmer who discovered the decapitated body of one of his sheep has said.

Evan Kelly and his father Gordon discovered the body of one their sheep decapitated on one of their fields in Rathmore Bridge, Edenderry, Co Offaly on Sunday evening (June 3).

Evan told FarmIreland that the pair were alerted to the attack by a neighbour who was walking along the banks of the Grand Canal where the field is located on Sunday afternoon. “Sunday lunch time a guy who walks in the area and who’d I’d know saw and reported the attacks to us. He saw the grass was flattened and there was blood. He didn’t go any further but told us about it,” said Evan.

“I went down in the evening time then and what I saw I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. The head was in one patch of the grass and the hide was as well. I couldn’t find the carcass anywhere. I suppose whoever did it were taking it to eat it.” Evan shared the photos of the decapitated animal on his Facebook page on Monday night to “prevent it happening to other farmers.”