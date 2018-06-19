Farmer refunded €27,000 penalty after failing to notify Department of land ownership change

The farmer was one of 3,000 to complain to the Ombudsman about public services, including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The Kildare farmer made a complaint when the Department sought to recover €27,550 from him in relation to a Rural Environment Protection Scheme (REPS 4) payment. This scheme is designed to reward farmers for farming in an environmentally friendly manner.

One of the conditions of the scheme is to notify the Department of any changes to land ownership. In 2012 he changed ownership of lands and failed to notify the relevant section of the Department.