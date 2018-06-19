Farmer refunded €27,000 penalty after failing to notify Department of land ownership change
A farmer received a refund after a €27,550 penalty was imposed on him in relation to a Rural Environmental Protections Scheme (REPS) payment.
The farmer was one of 3,000 to complain to the Ombudsman about public services, including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
The Kildare farmer made a complaint when the Department sought to recover €27,550 from him in relation to a Rural Environment Protection Scheme (REPS 4) payment. This scheme is designed to reward farmers for farming in an environmentally friendly manner.
One of the conditions of the scheme is to notify the Department of any changes to land ownership. In 2012 he changed ownership of lands and failed to notify the relevant section of the Department.
The Department asked the man to return a payment of €27,550 which he had received under the scheme which he did. The Department also cancelled the last two stages of the contract with the man.
Examination
The Department acknowledged the man’s application had not been processed in accordance with Local Office procedure and that he had not received all the information to which he was entitled.
The Local Office had failed to issue an ‘Adjusted Plan’ letter. This letter outlines the consequences of not submitting an adjusted plan to inform the Department of a change of land ownership. The Local Office had also failed to notify him of the termination of his contract.