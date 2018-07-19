Farmer nerves "jangling" on fodder and Brexit 'crash out'

Farmers are now fearing they could face a nightmare scenario next spring with a possible shortage of feed and fodder on the cards combined with the UK crashing out of the EU.

The President of ICMSA has said that the significant increases in farmers ordering ration and feed from merchants must be interpreted as signal that we are likely to face fodder and feed issues throughout the remainder of the years and into Spring 2019.

Pat McCormack said that while it did no-one any good to overly dwell on the negatives and threats, it would be “very remiss” of the Government and stakeholders not to move immediately towards preparing a response to an upcoming period that would, he feared, present a nearly unparalleled challenge to the state’s multi-billion farming and food sector across several fronts. Specifically dealing with reports from feed merchants noting sharply upward unseasonal orders from farmers, Mr McCormack said that they coincided with his association’s own analysis: “we already know that right across the country that farmers have already fed their stock the first cut silage that they were able to get in in May.

“There hasn’t been a second cut for the obvious reason that there hasn’t been rain and even if the weather conditions became optimum for growing grass it’s very probable that unless we have a long and warm Autumn we’re looking at a second year of fodder pressure. “I don’t want to be alarmist and I’m incredibly conscious of the stress that farmers and their families are already under, but we have to face reality and what I want to say is that we shouldn’t have to face this reality alone.