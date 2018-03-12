Farmer loses five cows to botulism veterinary laboratory investigation concludes

Late last year Sligo Regional Veterinary Laboratory (RVL) received two cows for autopsy with a history of recumbency, frothing and paralysis.

Late last year Sligo Regional Veterinary Laboratory (RVL) received two cows for autopsy with a history of recumbency, frothing and paralysis.

The animals had been euthanased as there was no response to treatment.

There were three further dead cows with similar clinical history on the farm. On autopsy, both animals presented similarly with watery, haemorrhagic (blood) contents in the small intestines and stomach.

According to the RVL report, there were no other significant lesions. Both cows presented with a heavy rumenfluke egg burden. As both animals were freshly euthanased before submission, ruminal and intestinal contents were sampled and used for Clostridium botulinum testing.