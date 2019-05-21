Farmer killed instantly while singlehandedly knocking down an old farm shed, inquest hears

Mayo University Hospital Photo: Google Maps
Mayo University Hospital Photo: Google Maps

Tom Shiel

The often lethal dangers associated with farm activities was highlighted by a coroner today (Monday) at an inquest into the death of a 50-year-old Co. Mayo farmer who was pinned beneath a slab of concrete which collapsed upon him while he was demolishing an outhouse.

Gerard Naughton, Killeen, Ballindine instantly while singlehandedly knocking down an old farm shed on January 9 last.

His body was discovered by his wife, Ann Marie, when she returned from collecting one of her children, Emma, from a school bus.

In a statement to gardai which was read at an inquest into her husband’s death in Castlebar today (Monday), Mrs. Naughton explained that as they reached home she asked Emma “to get out there and see if there is any sight of your dad”.

Continuing her statement, Mrs. Naughton said she then saw a flash of yellow which she recognised as Gerry’s wellington.

“At that stage Emma turned around to me and said: ‘Mammy, he’s under it’.

Mrs. Naughton said they both began calling Gerry’s name but there was no response and she raised the alarm by ringing a relative.

Mr. Naughton, who was regarded in his community as a hardworking and progressive farmer, died at the scene despite efforts to revive him.

Dr. Fadel Bennani, consultant pathologist at Mayo University Hospital, gave the cause of death as ‘positional asphyxia’ due to chest compression due to the collapse of a wall.

Responding to a question from Mr. Naughton’s widow, Dr. Bennani said there was nothing that could be done to save her husband even if she and others were standing right beside him at the time of the structural collapse.

After returning a verdict of accidental death in accordance with the medical evidence, the coroner noted that unfortunately there is a phenomenon in this country” of many farmers being killed due to accidents on their properties.

The coroner said he hoped that lessons from the tragedy would be learned by other farmers.

Online Editors





More in News

Stock picture

Calls for CPOs to be used for graveyards as farmers ramp up prices
Stock picture

Calls for use of CPOs to buy land for graveyards as prices soar
Thomas Reid of Hedsor House, Leixlip, Co. Kildare pictured outside the Four Courts

Council gives green light to $4bn Intel plan - in spite of farmer's objection
(stock photo)

Farmer loses appeal over receiver's appointment over his EU farm payments
Tipperary farmer Liam Minehan says the proposed Shannon pipeline will permanently disrupt and damage his holding. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Anne Fitzgerald: 'Time to take stock as new battle lines are drawn for our MEPs'

Man arrested over the slashing of bales on Limerick farm
Te Mana sheep are seen in a wool-shed at a farm near Lumsden, Northern Southland, New Zealand, January 31, 2017. The Omega Lamb Project/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Omega lambs and fitbit cows: New Zealand responds to alternative protein...


Top Stories

Minister Flanagan said An Garda Síochána have advised that

Lurching can't be categorised as a crime - Justice Minister

EU auditors to visit Ireland over biodiversity in farming
File photo

'We are not ready for EID tagging' warn sheep marts
Calves

Exporter giving bull calves away for free
Richard Bruton: Responded to criticism of the broadband plan. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Broadband still value for money even if only 10pc of farmers use it - Bruton
Farmers at a previous ICSA protest in Monaghan

'We might as well be giving lambs away for free': Sheep farmers protest over...
The Tánaiste said the reality of rural isolation is stark. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Rural isolation and suicide pose major concern - Tánaiste