Farmer hospitalised after incident at Beef Plan protest

Gardaí at Kilbrogan at Bandon as farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon on Wednesday by blockading the entrance to ABP beef processors. Picture Denis Boyle
Gardaí at Kilbrogan at Bandon as farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon on Wednesday by blockading the entrance to ABP beef processors. Picture Denis Boyle
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A farmer was taken to hospital after an incident at the Beef Plan Movement's protest outside ABP Cahir yesterday.

It comes as the Beef Plan Movement scales up its protests outside beef plants around the country amid a deepening crisis in the beef sector.

The Chairman of the Group Hugh Doyle told the Farming Independent the groups Tipperary Chairman was knocked down at the protest outside ABP Cahir on Tuesday.

He also said the farmer was taken to hospital and is recovering after allegedly being struck by a jeep trying to enter the meat factory.

"We had two other incidents of a tractor and trailer driving at the picket and a lorry doing the same." The farmers, he said, are prepared to stay outside factory gates around the country for a month if necessary.

"There is a lot of frustration and aggression."

Two weeks on from the Beef Plan's protest outside Leinster House in Dublin, the group says there has been "no attempt or correspondence from the Minister or his Department".

The group has posted video of people passing their pickets and has posted them on social media, naming the individuals including farmers, vets and hauliers.

Online Editors





More in News

Stock photo

Lawyers for man found guilty of 'horrendous' burglary of farmer (81)...
Boris Johnson inspects the chickens (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Johnson vows to support British farmers after Brexit
Stock photo

Six figure sum over death of tree worker
Boris Johnson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Brexit means a "better deal" for farmers - PM Johnson
Stock image

UK farmers smarting at €100m support fund for Irish beef trade
The farmers claimed responsibility on their Facebook page on Monday. Image:Bureau-Bonnard Twitter

Farmers protesting at trade deal vandalise office of Macron party lawmaker
The farmer had been fined €2,500.

Farmer who couldn't explain how green diesel got in his van has conviction...


Top Stories

Farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon on wedensday by blockading the entrance to ABP Bandon. Picture Denis Boyle

Factory price collapse costing beef farmers €4m per week
Decline: The pound continues to fall against the euro and US dollar over Brexit concerns

Deep concern among exporters over sterling plunge as market bets...
Keen interest: The yard is made up of modern and revamped sheds and a lots of pens and storage spaces

Shed-loads of potential in the west: 143ac farm with top class facilities and...
European co-operation: Programme leaders and participants in the EU LeadFarm Project, directed by ICOS together with Leargas and the EU Erasmus Plus programme, Anders Pettersson, Sweden; Alvaro Perez, Spain; Enda Shalvey, Cavan; Elina Ozola, Latvia and Adrien Nicey, France with Billy Goodburn, ICOS Skillnet; Minister Andrew Doyle and Jerry Long, ICOS president at the LeadFarm Conference hosted by ICOS at The Killashee Hotel, Naas. Photo: Alf Harvey

Co-ops must modernise, warns ICOS boss as new figures reveal just...
Glanbia managing director Siobhan Talbot

Glanbia lowers guidance as earnings fall
Pictured at Carnew mart, auctioneer David Quinn.

Store lamb prices rise by €3-5/hd as beef farmers add 'bite' to trade
File photo. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Winter barley growers face 'severe' yield losses from crop virus