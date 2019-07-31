Farmer hospitalised after incident at Beef Plan protest

A farmer was taken to hospital after an incident at the Beef Plan Movement's protest outside ABP Cahir yesterday.

It comes as the Beef Plan Movement scales up its protests outside beef plants around the country amid a deepening crisis in the beef sector.

The Chairman of the Group Hugh Doyle told the Farming Independent the groups Tipperary Chairman was knocked down at the protest outside ABP Cahir on Tuesday.

He also said the farmer was taken to hospital and is recovering after allegedly being struck by a jeep trying to enter the meat factory.

"We had two other incidents of a tractor and trailer driving at the picket and a lorry doing the same." The farmers, he said, are prepared to stay outside factory gates around the country for a month if necessary.

"There is a lot of frustration and aggression."

Two weeks on from the Beef Plan's protest outside Leinster House in Dublin, the group says there has been "no attempt or correspondence from the Minister or his Department".

The group has posted video of people passing their pickets and has posted them on social media, naming the individuals including farmers, vets and hauliers.

Online Editors