Farmer fury as An Taisce delays ‘vital’ €200m cheese facility

‘We can’t have a handful of people paralysing an entire industry’ says IFA after High Court decision

IFA's Tom Phelan said An Taisce's objection is &quot;an attack on Irish dairy farming families&quot; Expand

Declan O'Brien

Glanbia’s plans to develop a new €200 million continental cheese facility at Belview in south Kilkenny have been dealt a serious blow.

The environmental group An Taisce was yesterday granted leave to seek a judicial review of planning approval for the proposed plant, potentially delaying work on the facility for more than 12 months.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission last summer, after An Taisce appealed a prior decision by Kilkenny Co Council to give it the green light.

