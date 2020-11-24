Farmer fury as An Taisce delays ‘vital’ €200m cheese facility

Glanbia’s plans to develop a new €200 million continental cheese facility at Belview in south Kilkenny have been dealt a serious blow.

The environmental group An Taisce was yesterday granted leave to seek a judicial review of planning approval for the proposed plant, potentially delaying work on the facility for more than 12 months.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission last summer, after An Taisce appealed a prior decision by Kilkenny Co Council to give it the green light.

Reacting to yesterday’s High Court ruling, Glanbia said the decision by An Taisce to seek a judicial review was a “cause of concern for farm families and the wider rural economy”.

“Glanbia Ireland is fully satisfied in the project’s merit and is happy to work with any stakeholder to bring the key benefits of this project to life for our family farms and our rural communities,” a spokesman said.

IFA national dairy chairman Tom Phelan

said: “This is an attack on Irish dairy farming families.

An Taisce needs to engage with Glanbia outside the court to resolve this matter. We can’t have a handful of people paralysing an entire industry.”

The Belview development is a joint venture between Glanbia Ireland and the Dutch firm Royal A-ware, and is considered an important element in the dairy industry’s strategy to reduce Ireland’s dependence on cheddar sales to the UK ahead of Brexit.

The proposed plant will produce around 40,000 tonnes a year of Gouda and Edam for the European market, and will create up to 400 construction jobs and 100 full-time positions when operational.

“This strategic joint venture… is a vital part of Ireland’s Brexit mitigation and product mix diversification strategy,” Glanbia claimed.

“It will create a new route to market for the milk supplied by Glanbia Ireland’s network of 4,500 family farms, sustaining livelihoods and the rural economy all over the south-east of Ireland.”

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that huge investment has taken place at farm level to expand the level of milk production and if we are serious about developing sustainable industries in rural areas, it is absolutely essential that the processing infrastructure is in place to process this milk.

“It is hugely disappointing that the Belview proposal has now been stalled and this is a matter that is going to have to be addressed at the highest level of Government.

“Milk production has expanded because it is the one farm enterprise that has the potential to deliver an income for a family farm.

“As a country, we cannot allow a situation where processing facilities are blocked going forward. Irish dairy production is probably the most sustainable globally.

“This needs to be recognised and acknowledged and any unjustified blockages to this development need to be addressed immediately.”

Fears that An Taisce’s actions could have long-term implications for the wider dairy industry were raised last week in the Dáil by Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill.

“My understanding is that An Taisce is basing its objections on the fact that there will be extra production in the south-east for this plan,” he said.

“The planning process should deal with the plant to ensure that it meets the highest possible environmental standards. I am quite certain that… it is meeting these highest possible standards.

“We must be careful that we do not allow the planning and subsequent processes to make Ireland a country where it becomes impossible to do business.

Ireland exports around 95,000 tonnes of cheddar each year to Britain, with the trade valued at close to €260m.

Post-Brexit this business could become extremely difficult if tariffs are imposed on trade between Ireland and Britain.