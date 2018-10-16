Farm Ireland
Farmer finds over 100 silage bales slashed leave hundreds of euros of damage

The slashed bales.
The slashed bales.
Catherine Hurley

Christor O’Crualaoi of Ballyburden, Ballincollig woke up this morning to find 110 bales slashed, causing hundreds of euros worth of damage.

The bales were stacked in a heap near the road on the farm and had been sold and ready to be collected by the buyer, according to Christor.

"There was 310 stacked, 110 of which had being slashed by a knife.

“Whoever did it just walked across with a knife a slashed what they could. They left the top and the bales in the middle because hey couldn’t get at them,” said Christor.

He said the Gardai had been alerted and were investigating.

The bales in questions  were sold to a buyer and were left near the roadside to make it easy to collect, he said.

The standard cost to wrap silage bales this year is around €4.50/bale, but Christor said he wouldn't know the extent of the cost until contractors quote him.

“Local contractors will be out later to check out the bales and hopefully we won’t have to wrap them completely and get away with a few layers."

Last week a farmer in Limerick had 16 bales of silage slashed to pieces in what he describes as a “despicable crime”.

Half of 32 bales made on land in Ardroe, Pallasgreen, owned by Patsy O’Keeffe, were cut. It is believed the perpetrator, armed with a knife or sharp implement, damaged the precious fodder under the cover of darkness.

“It is a chilling thing to see a field full of bales and have of them cut to shreds,” said Mr O’Keeffe.

“We consider ourselves a decent, hard-working family and we can’t understand why somebody would do this,” he continued.

Mr O’Keeffe, aged 60, lives in Kilteely but farms 10 acres in Pallasgreen that were left to him by his late mother.

