Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 17 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer finds over 100 silage bales slashed - hundreds of euros of damage

The slashed bales.
The slashed bales.
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Christor O’Crualaoi of Ballyburden, Ballincollig woke up this morning to find 110 bales slashed, causing hundreds of euros worth of damage.

The bales were stacked in a heap near the road on the farm and had been sold and ready to be collected by the buyer, according to Christor.

"There was 310 stacked, 110 of which had being slashed by a knife.

“Whoever did it just walked across with a knife a slashed what they could. They left the top and the bales in the middle because they couldn’t get at them,” said Christor.

He said the Gardai had been alerted and were investigating.

The bales in questions  were sold to a buyer and were left near the roadside to make it easy to collect, he said.

The standard cost to wrap silage bales this year is around €4.50/bale, but Christor said he wouldn't know the extent of the cost until contractors quote him.

“Local contractors will be out later to check out the bales and hopefully we won’t have to wrap them completely and get away with a few layers."

Last week a farmer in Limerick had 16 bales of silage slashed to pieces in what he describes as a “despicable crime”.

Half of 32 bales made on land in Ardroe, Pallasgreen, owned by Patsy O’Keeffe, were cut. It is believed the perpetrator, armed with a knife or sharp implement, damaged the precious fodder under the cover of darkness.

“It is a chilling thing to see a field full of bales and have of them cut to shreds,” said Mr O’Keeffe.

“We consider ourselves a decent, hard-working family and we can’t understand why somebody would do this,” he continued.

Mr O’Keeffe, aged 60, lives in Kilteely but farms 10 acres in Pallasgreen that were left to him by his late mother.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Theft of valuables from rural homes and of livestock and machinery from farms is also a major concern. Stock picture

Confusion over Garda boundaries had led to criminals fleeing crime scenes – IFA
Two rats gather in a shrub at the Saint Jacques Tower park, in the center of Paris, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Paris is on a new rampage against rats, trying to shrink the growing rodent population. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Rodents are on the march and they’re getting bigger...
Fonterra responsible for 30% of the world's dairy exports with revenue exceeding NZ$20 billion, is New Zealand's largest company.

Global dairy prices fall for fifth auction in a row on robust supply
Ciaran Phelan planting 13 acres of Casia winter barley in Kyle, Gowran, Co Kilkenny last week. Photo: Roger Jones.

Winter barley planting soars but oats under threat from seed shortage
A spokesperson for Albert Heijn told local media

Largest Dutch supermarket chain backs Irish beef despite animal...
Stock Image

Silage contractors gear up for November harvests
Michael Ferris (blue shirt, no tie) who appeared at Tralee District Court in May 2017. Anthony O'Mahony (inset) Pic:Mark Condren

The crow banger would wake the dead and was going off for 30 years, jury in...