Farmer finds over 100 silage bales slashed - hundreds of euros of damage

Christor O’Crualaoi of Ballyburden, Ballincollig woke up this morning to find 110 bales slashed, causing hundreds of euros worth of damage.

The bales were stacked in a heap near the road on the farm and had been sold and ready to be collected by the buyer, according to Christor.

"There was 310 stacked, 110 of which had being slashed by a knife. “Whoever did it just walked across with a knife a slashed what they could. They left the top and the bales in the middle because they couldn’t get at them,” said Christor.

He said the Gardai had been alerted and were investigating. The bales in questions were sold to a buyer and were left near the roadside to make it easy to collect, he said.