Farmer dies in farm accident in Longford

Gardai have confirmed that a man died last night in a farming accident in Co Longford.

The man in his 50s died following an incident on a farmyard in the Colehill area of Co Longford at approximately 6pm on Thursday evening.

It's understood the man was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The man, it's understood, was working with machinery when the accident occurred.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified. Enquiries are ongoing.

The accident brings to 10 the number of farm deaths this year. In recent weeks the Health and Safety Authority said it was concerned the death toll on farms will continue to rise due to the higher number of people, particularly children, on farms during the Covid-19 restrictions.

In recent weekd an 18-year-old man died following an accident in a farmyard near Slane, Co Meath. Gardaí said the youth was carrying out works to a vehicle when he sustained serious injuries. It was the fourth farm-related fatality in seven days.

It came after a woman and and her daughter were killed instantly when their quad collided with a tractor in Ballycastle, Co Antrim, while a 10-year-old girl died after she was hit by a tractor on the family farm in Co Donegal days previously.

