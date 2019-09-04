Farmer dies in bid to save calf from slurry pit

A farmer died when he fell into a slurry tank on his holding in a tragic accident.

The man, in his late 50s or early 60s, is believed to have lost his footing and toppled into the pit.

It is understood he may have been trying to rescue a calf which had strayed near the edge of the tank and was at risk of toppling in.

The accident occurred at about 7pm on Monday at the holding some 4km outside Abbeydorney, Co Kerry.

When the alarm was raised, the man was found and pulled out of the pit.

However, despite efforts to resuscitate him for transfer to University Hospital Kerry (UHK), he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full post-mortem examination will be conducted at UHK by the State Pathologist Office and a file will be prepared for the Kerry coroner.

The matter is being treated as a tragic accident and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed it had been notified of the incident.

As is routine in such cases, an inspection will be carried out.

Gardaí have declined to confirm the name of the farmer involved until all relatives have been notified.

However, he was described yesterday as a hugely respected farmer and a stalwart member of the Abbeydorney community.

The tragedy came after 2018 proved one of the safest years in Irish workplaces over modern times with almost a 24pc reduction in deaths (37) compared with the previous 12 months.

Safety groups hailed last year's significant decline in workplace fatalities - the lowest level of deaths at Irish workplaces in almost 30 years.

Farms remain the single most dangerous type of Irish workplace, accounting for almost half of all fatal accidents. Fifteen people died on Irish farms last year.

Irish Independent