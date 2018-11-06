Farm Ireland
Farmer dies following fall from height in Co Waterford

A farmer has died following a farm accident in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford.

The 52-year-old man was injured after falling from a ladder while repairing a roof on the family farm.

Gardai said that they called to the scene of an accident, where it appeared that a 52-year-old fell off a ladder. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at Scrahan, Kilmacthomas sometime between 9.30am and 4pm yesterday.

Senior Inspector with the Health and Safety Authority Pat Griffin told FarmIreland that it was investigating the accident this morning.

"The fatal accident is currently under investigation. This is particularly sad considering we had a fall from height campaign last month," Mr Griffin said.

Approximately 6pc of the working population are involved in agriculture but the sector frequently accounts for up to 50pc of workplace deaths.

In 2017, there were 31 farm fatalities, 25 in Republic of Ireland, 6 in Northern Ireland, with 4 due to falls, or falling objects, on farms.

“Most falls from height are fatal, it’s not worth taking a risk,” Mr Griffin said.

“We are asking farmers to plan ahead and make sure that work at height is only carried out using the proper equipment and with protective measures in place. This can be done by carrying out a risk assessment that identifies all of the hazards especially when working to repair fragile roofs.”

Figures at the recent Health and Safety Authority Farm Safety conference in Carlow show that of the 17 farm deaths this year, almost half involved agricultural machinery.

Eight of the deaths involved a tractor of farm vehicle, while 5 (29pc) of the deaths involved animals, the conference was told.

Figures from the conference also showed that Galway and Tipperary both saw three farm fatalities occur to date this year, the most in any county.

