A farmer has died following a farm accident in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford.

Farmer dies following fall from height in Co Waterford

The 52-year-old man was injured after falling from a ladder while repairing a roof on the family farm.

Gardai said that they called to the scene of an accident, where it appeared that a 52-year-old fell off a ladder. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred at Scrahan, Kilmacthomas sometime between 9.30am and 4pm yesterday.

Senior Inspector with the Health and Safety Authority Pat Griffin told FarmIreland that it was investigating the accident this morning. "The fatal accident is currently under investigation. This is particularly sad considering we had a fall from height campaign last month," Mr Griffin said.