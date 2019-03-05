Farmer claims 'roving bandits' ignore the no hunting or shooting signs on his land

Groups of men trespassing on land and illegally hunting hares with dogs has been a problem for years all over Co. Limerick. The man said he has signs saying “No hunting or shooting” erected but they took no notice.

“I was out for the day on Sunday but when I came home I was told there were men with lurchers out. I went down the fields and fences were damaged. The wire was loose. Roving bandits is all they are,” said the farmer who didn’t wish to be named.

“They could have been scouting the place as well. They act in a reckless manner. They could be bringing disease onto my land. They don’t care. I’d normally see a few hares in one particular field. I was looking down at it on Monday and there wasn’t a hare to be seen. I have CCTV around the house but I’m thinking of putting up hidden cameras to catch them in the act,” they said.