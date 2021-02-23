Farmer caught driving tractor under influence of cocaine

A farmer tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis when he was stopped driving his tractor during a routine checkpoint recently in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

He was also found to have a quantity of cannabis herb concealed in the cab.

He is due to appear at a sitting of the local courts in the coming weeks.

It comes as Gardai and road safety officials in Donegal warned that they are becoming increasingly concerned about young people driving farm machinery without licences on public roads.

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan said parents have a role to play in guiding children on the use of such vehicles and urged them to become more responsible.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned about the amount of young children being permitted to operate farm machinery on public roads.

“This has become a problem lately, maybe because it is because of the evenings getting longer. But I worry that it could end with someone being seriously injured or killed.”

The Buncrana-based officer confirmed that Gardai in her district seized three quads in a week recently.

“They were being driven recklessly by young and old alike. They were driving without helmets and not abiding by the rules.”

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council’s Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell has said children “hopping” from field to field is becoming a real issue.

He said: “The reality is that many of these children are underage and are simply being given the keys to tractors and quads and told to move them from one field to another.

“Very often they have to use the public road when doing that and it’s not on. For many of them, this is their first time behind the wheel and they are learning to drive.

“They are meeting other road-users and simply don’t have the experience of the roads and accidents are going to happen.”