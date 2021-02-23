Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmer caught driving tractor under influence of cocaine

The farmer who tested positive for cocaine is due to appear at a sitting of the local courts in the coming weeks Expand

Close

The farmer who tested positive for cocaine is due to appear at a sitting of the local courts in the coming weeks

The farmer who tested positive for cocaine is due to appear at a sitting of the local courts in the coming weeks

The farmer who tested positive for cocaine is due to appear at a sitting of the local courts in the coming weeks

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

A farmer tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis when he was stopped driving his tractor during a routine checkpoint recently in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

He was also found to have a quantity of cannabis herb concealed in the cab.

He is due to appear at a sitting of the local courts in the coming weeks.

Most Watched

Privacy